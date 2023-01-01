 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bears vs. Lions inactives: Who is not playing in Week 17

The Bears and Lions meet in Week 17 of the NFL season. We break down what we know before Week 17 inactives arrive at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.

By TeddyRicketson
Justin Fields #1 and Chase Claypool #10 of the Chicago Bears talk on the field against the Green Bay Packers during the third quarter at Soldier Field on December 04, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Bears-Lions inactives

Bears: OL Alex Leatherwood, QB Tim Boyle, CB Breon Borders, RB Darrynton Evans, LB Sterling Weatherford, OL Ja’Tyre Carter

Lions: S DeShon Elliott, RB Justin Jackson, G Kayode Awosika, DL Michael Brockers, DL Austin Bryant, G Ross Pierschbacher

The Chicago Bears will take on the Detroit Lions in an NFC North divisional matchup in Week 17. Kickoff from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan is set for 1 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Fox. While the Bears have been eliminated from the postseason, the Lions still have an outside chance of making it.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Bears have already ruled out OL Ja’tyre Carter (back) and LB Sterling Weatherford (illness). Wide receiver Chase Claypool (knee), WR Dante Pettis (ankle) and TE Trevon Wesco (calf) are listed as questionable.

The Lions will be without G Kayode Awosika (ankle) and S DeShon Elliott (shoulder). Running back Justin Jackson (hip), C Frank Ragnow (foot) and LB Josh Woods (biceps) are all questionable.

