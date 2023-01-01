Jaguars vs. Texans inactives: Who is not playing in Week 17

Jaguars-Texans inactives

Jaguars: WR Kendric Pryor, CB Tevaughn Campbell, CB Montaric Brown, LB De’Shaan Dixon, DL Jeremiah Ledbetter

Texans: QB Kyle Allen, DB Cobi Francis, DL Thomas Booker, OL Jimmy Morrissey and TE Teagan Quitoriano.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will take on the Houston Texans in a Week 17 AFC South divisional matchup. Kickoff from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas is set for 1 p.m. ET, with the game airing on CBS. The Texans are playing for pride as the Jags have a chance to lock down the division in Week 18 against the Tennessee Titans.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Jaguars have yet to rule out any players. Defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (ankle), QB Trevor Lawrence (toe), LS Ross Matiscik (back), G Brandon Scherff (abdomen, ankle), LB Travon Walker (ankle) and S Andrew Wingard (shoulder) are all questionable.

Jaguars’ QB Trevor Lawrence (toe) and LB Travon Walker (ankle), two former No. 1 overall picks both listed as questionable for Sunday, both are expected to play vs. the Texans, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 1, 2023

The Texans have a light injury report. They will be without C Jimmy Morrissey (concussion) and TE Teagan Quitoriano (thigh), who have been ruled out. Running back Dare Ogunbowale is questionable with a knee injury. He was a limited practice participant on Thursday and Friday.