Broncos vs. Chiefs inactives: Who is not playing in Week 17

Broncos-Chiefs inactives

Broncos: QB Jarrett Guarantano, WR Montrell Washington, RB Tyler Badie, OLB Baron Browning, T Calvin Anderson, WR Freddie Swain, and DL D.J. Jones.

Chiefs: QB Shane Buechele, OL Darian Kinnard, OT Geron Christian, DE Malik Herring, DE Joshua Kaindoh

The Denver Broncos will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC West showdown in Week 17. Kickoff from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri is set for 1 p.m. ET, with the game airing on CBS. The Broncos have long since been eliminated from playoff contention, while the Chiefs are currently a top seed in the AFC playoff standings.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Broncos have already ruled out T Calvin Anderson (ankle), TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring) and LB Randy Gregory (knee). Dulcich will also be out next week as he was added to I.R. Linebacker Baron Browning (back), WR Kendall Hinton (hamstring), WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and DT D.J. Jones (knee) are all listed as questionable.

Pretty easy summation for the Chiefs, as they don’t have any players on their injury report heading into this game.