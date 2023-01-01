Dolphins vs. Patriots inactives: Who is not playing in Week 17

Dolphins-Patriots inactives

Dolphins: QB Tua Tagovialoa, LB Bradley Chubb, WR Erik Ezukanma, CB Xavien Howard, T Terron Armstead, T Eric Fisher.

Patriots: CB Jalen Mills, CB Marcus Jones, CB Shaun Wade, TE Jonnu Smith, WR DeVante Parker, RB Kevin Harris, DT Sam Roberts

The Miami Dolphins will take on the New England Patriots in an AFC East clash in Week 17. Kickoff from Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusettes is set for 1:00 p.m. ET, and the game will air on CBS. Both teams are in the hunt for the final Wild Card spot, and this game could decide who gets to head to the postseason.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 11:30 a.m.ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Dolphins will be without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. He suffered an apparent concussion in Week 16 and is unable to play this week. Tackle Eric Fisher is doubtful with a calf injury. Tackle Terron Armstead (toe, pec, knee, hip), LB Bradley Chubb (ankle, hand), WR River Cracraft (calf), CB Xavien Howard (knee), FB Alec Ingold (thumb) and T Greg Little (foot) are all listed as questionable.

The Patriots have ruled out CB Jack Jones (knee), CB Marcus Jones (concussion), WR DeVante Parker (concussion) and TE Jonnu Smith (concussion). Tight end Hunter Henry (knee), CB Jonathan Jones (chest), CB Jalen Mills (groin), RB Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and WR Tyquan Thornton (knee) are all questionable.