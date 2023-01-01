Colts vs. Giants inactives: Who is not playing in Week 17

Colts-Giants inactives

Colts: WR Ashton Dulin, C Welsey French, TE Kylen Granson, DT Eric Johnson II, LB Cameron McGrone, CB Kenny Moore II, QB Matt Ryan

Giants: CB Adoree’ Jackson, S Dane Belton, CB Rodarius Williams, LB Jarrad Davis, G Wyatt Davis, G Jack Anderson, TE Lawrence Cager

The New York Giants welcome the struggling Indianapolis Colts to MetLife Stadium this week. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. It’s an important game for the Giants—a win would clinch a playoff berth, the team’s first since the 2016 season.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet, as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Colts have already ruled out wide receiver Ashton Dulin (concussion), tight end Kylen Granson (ankle), and cornerback Kenny Moore (ankle). Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue was listed as questionable with a throat injury, but he was placed on injured reserve, ending his season, on Saturday.

It’s a light injury report for the Giants. Cornerback Adoree’ Jackson is doubtful with a knee injury, and linebacker Azeez Ojulari is questionable with an ankle issue.