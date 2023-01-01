Saints vs. Eagles inactives: Who is not playing in Week 17

Saints-Eagles inactives

Saints: WR Marquez Callaway, S Marcus Maye, RB Dwayne Washington, S Justin Evans, LB Chase Hansen, G Andrus Peat, DE Tanoh Kpassagnon

Eagles: QB Jalen Hurts, CB Avonte Maddox, RB Trey Sermon, DE Janarius Robinson, T Lane Johnson, G Sua Opeta

The stakes are pretty high for the Philadelphia Eagles this week—a win clinches the NFC’s top seed. All they have to do is beat the New Orleans Saints in their Week 17 matchup. And even though they’re 6-9, the Saints aren’t eliminated yet. They’re still in the mix in the NFC South, where no team has cracked .500 so far. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The big one to watch for the Eagles is the status of quarterback Jalen Hurts. After missing last week’s game, he’s listed as doubtful this week, though there was some talk that he had an outside chance of playing this week. It’s likely that Garden Minshew will start again. Offensive tackle Lane Johnson (groin) and cornerback Avonte Maddox (toe) have been ruled out.

The Saints will be without safety Marcus Maye (shoulder), guard Andrus Peat (ankle), running back Dwayne Washington (illness). Safety Justin Evans (shoulder), linebacker Chase Hansen (knee), cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), wide receiver Chris Olave (hamstring), and linebacker Pete Werner (hamstring) are all listed as questionable.