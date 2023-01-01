Panthers vs. Bucs inactives: Who is not playing in Week 17

Panthers-Buccaneers inactives

Panthers: CB Jaycee Horn, WR Rashard Higgins, S Juston Burris, C Sam Tecklenburg, T Larnel Coleman, DE Amare Barno

Bucs: CB Carlton Davis, OLB Carl Nassib, TE Cam Brate, WR Breshad Perriman, QB Kyle Trask

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Carolina Panthers in an all NFC South matchup for Week 17. Kickoff for this game is at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. For the Buccaneers, it’s a chance to clinch the division title with a win, which would also put them at .500. For Carolina, they need a win to keep their fading playoff hopes alive and make the division race even more interesting heading into the season’s final week.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn has been ruled out. Defensive end Marquis Haynes (ankle), guard Cade Mays (knee), and tight end Tommy Tremble (hip) are listed as questionable.

The Buccaneers listed cornerback Carlton Davis (shoulder) and linebacker Carl Nassib (pectoral) as doubtful. There are quite a few more players questionable for Tampa Bay, including: CB Jamel Dean (toe), S Mike Edwards (hamstring), WR Julio Jones (knee), T Donovan Smith (foot), DT Vita Vea (calf), and S Antoine Winfield (ankle).