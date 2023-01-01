 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Browns vs. Commanders inactives: Who is not playing in Week 17

The Browns and Commanders meet in Week 17 of the NFL season. We break down what we know before Week 17 inactives arrive at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.

By TeddyRicketson Updated
Antonio Gibson #24 of the Washington Commanders carries the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at Levi’s Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Browns-Commanders inactives

Browns: QB Kellen Mond, RB Demetric Felton Jr., CB Thomas Graham Jr., DT Ben Stille, DE Isaiah Thomas, T Chris Hubbard, DT Tommy Togiai

Commanders: QB Sam Howell, RB Antonio Gibson, CB Benjamin St-Juste, S Kam Curl, G Chris Paul, G/T Saahdiq Charles, DE James Smith-Williams

Week 17 will see the Cleveland Browns taking on the Washington Commanders. Kickoff from FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland is set for 1 p.m. ET. While the Browns have been eliminated from playoff contention, the Commanders currently hold the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoff picture.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Browns have yet to rule out a player for this game. In fact, in a rather light injury report, only DE Jadeveon Clowney (concussion, illness) is listed as questionable. Wide receiver Amari Cooper logged a limited practice on Thursday and Friday, but it was apparently enough to avoid an injury designation heading into the weekend.

The Commanders will be without T Saahdiq Charles (concussion), RB Antonio Gibson (knee, foot) and DE James Smith-Williams (concussion). Safety Kamren Curl is listed as doubtful with an ankle injury. Safety Percy Butler (hip), CB Christian Holmes (ankle) and CB Benjamin St-Juste (ankle) are questionable.

