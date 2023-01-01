Browns vs. Commanders inactives: Who is not playing in Week 17

Browns-Commanders inactives

Browns: QB Kellen Mond, RB Demetric Felton Jr., CB Thomas Graham Jr., DT Ben Stille, DE Isaiah Thomas, T Chris Hubbard, DT Tommy Togiai

Commanders: QB Sam Howell, RB Antonio Gibson, CB Benjamin St-Juste, S Kam Curl, G Chris Paul, G/T Saahdiq Charles, DE James Smith-Williams

Week 17 will see the Cleveland Browns taking on the Washington Commanders. Kickoff from FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland is set for 1 p.m. ET. While the Browns have been eliminated from playoff contention, the Commanders currently hold the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoff picture.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Browns have yet to rule out a player for this game. In fact, in a rather light injury report, only DE Jadeveon Clowney (concussion, illness) is listed as questionable. Wide receiver Amari Cooper logged a limited practice on Thursday and Friday, but it was apparently enough to avoid an injury designation heading into the weekend.

The Commanders will be without T Saahdiq Charles (concussion), RB Antonio Gibson (knee, foot) and DE James Smith-Williams (concussion). Safety Kamren Curl is listed as doubtful with an ankle injury. Safety Percy Butler (hip), CB Christian Holmes (ankle) and CB Benjamin St-Juste (ankle) are questionable.