49ers vs. Raiders inactives: Who is not playing in Week 17

The San Francisco 49ers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 17. Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada is set for 4:05 p.m. ET, with the game airing on Fox. The Raiders are a longshot for making the playoffs, while the 49ers are a lock to be a top-three seed in the NFC playoff picture.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 2:35 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The 49ers have already ruled out QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot), DT Kevin Givens (knee) and WR Deebo Samuel (ankle, knee). Defensive end Kerry Hyder (ankle) and CB Ambry Thomas (ankle, illness) are questionable for the game.

The Raiders have a relatively light injury report. Quarterback Derek Carr won’t play and is away from the team for the final two weeks of the regular season. Las Vegas hasn’t ruled out any players, but T Jackson Barton (back) and RB Zamir White (ankle) are listed as questionable.