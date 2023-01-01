Jets vs. Seahawks inactives: Who is not playing in Week 17

The New York Jets will head west to take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 17. Kickoff from Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington is set for 4:05 p.m. ET, with the game airing on Fox. Both of these teams need a win as they are in the playoff hunt for their respective conferences.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 2:35 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Jets have ruled out CB Brandin Echols (quadricep) and WR Jeff Smith (knee). Defensive end Vinny Curry (elbow), G Nate Herbig (ankle) and S Lamarcus Joyner (hip) are listed as questionable. Quarterback Mike White has been cleared for the game and will get the start.

The Seahawks have yet to rule out a player. Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (shoulder, wrist) is listed as doubtful. Running back Travis Homer (ankle), WR Tyler Lockett (hand), T Abraham Lucas (knee), S Ryan Neal (knee), RB Kenneth Walker (ankle) and DT Al Woods (Achilles) are questionable for the game.