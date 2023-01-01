 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jets vs. Seahawks inactives: Who is not playing in Week 17

The Jets and Seahawks meet in Week 17 of the NFL season. We break down what we know before Week 17 inactives arrive at 2:35 p.m. ET on Sunday.

By TeddyRicketson
Tyler Lockett #16 of the Seattle Seahawks talks with a referee during the first quarter of a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field on December 15, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Christopher Mast/Getty Images

The New York Jets will head west to take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 17. Kickoff from Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington is set for 4:05 p.m. ET, with the game airing on Fox. Both of these teams need a win as they are in the playoff hunt for their respective conferences.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 2:35 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Jets have ruled out CB Brandin Echols (quadricep) and WR Jeff Smith (knee). Defensive end Vinny Curry (elbow), G Nate Herbig (ankle) and S Lamarcus Joyner (hip) are listed as questionable. Quarterback Mike White has been cleared for the game and will get the start.

The Seahawks have yet to rule out a player. Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (shoulder, wrist) is listed as doubtful. Running back Travis Homer (ankle), WR Tyler Lockett (hand), T Abraham Lucas (knee), S Ryan Neal (knee), RB Kenneth Walker (ankle) and DT Al Woods (Achilles) are questionable for the game.

