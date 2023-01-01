 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Vikings vs. Packers inactives: Who is not playing in Week 17

The Vikings and Packers meet in Week 17 of the NFL season. We break down what we know before Week 17 inactives arrive at 2:55 p.m. ET on Sunday.

By TeddyRicketson
Christian Watson #9 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after a first down reception against the Miami Dolphins during the second quarter of the game at Hard Rock Stadium on December 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings will take on the Green Bay Packers in an NFC North clash in Week 17. Kickoff from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin is set for 4:25 p.m. ET, and the game will air on CBS. The Packers need a win to stay in the NFC playoff hunt, while Minnesota looks to hold onto a top-two seed in the playoff seeding.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 2:55 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Vikings have a light injury report this week. They have ruled out C Garrett Bradbury (back) and DT James Lynch (shoulder). They don’t have any other players listed as doubtful or questionable.

The Packers have yet to rule out any players. They only have CB Keisean Nixon (groin) and WR Christian Watson (hip) listed as questionable. Watson didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday, but logged a limited practice on Friday. Running back Aaron Jones was limited every day in practice, but avoided an injury designation heading into the weekend.

