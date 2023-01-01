Rams vs. Chargers inactives: Who is not playing in Week 17

The Los Angeles Rams will be “away team” as they take on the Los Angeles Chargers in the teams’ shared stadium. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California is set for 4:25 p.m. ET, with the game airing on CBS. The Rams have long since been eliminated from playoff contention, but the Chargers still have a shot to make the AFC playoffs.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 2:55 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Rams have already ruled out C Brian Allen (calf), DT Aaron Donald (ankle), WR Ben Skowronek (calf) and QB John Wolford (neck). Linebacker Leonard Floyd (not injury related - resting player, illness) and TE Tyler Higbee (not injury related - resting player, elbow) are questionable for the game.

Rams TE Tyler Higbee, listed as questionable for Sunday due to an elbow injury, will play vs. the Chargers, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 1, 2023

The Chargers have a relatively light depth chart. Safety Derwin James is their only player ruled out as he is dealing with a concussion. Fullback Zaner Horvath is questionable with an ankle injury. The team is also expected to have LB Joey Bosa back for this game.