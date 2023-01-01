Nick Foles OUT with rib injury in Week 17 vs. Giants

Update: Nick Foles is officially out for the rest of the game. Ehlinger will take over.

Update: Sam Ehlinger is set to start the second half, per Albert Breer.

Update: Foles is questionable to return to the game with a rib injury, per Kimberley Martin.

The Indianapolis Colts are taking on the New York Giants in Week 17 of the NFL season. The Colts' quarterback room has been banged up several times this season. Backup quarterback Nick Foles started his second consecutive game under center. He took a big hit in Sunday’s game and is being carted to the locker room. The injury is unclear, but he is holding his side.

Before being hurt, Foles completed eight of his 13 passes for 81 yards with an interception. He did break off an eight-yard run. Veteran quarterback Matt Ryan was a healthy inactive for today’s game, so they only have Sam Ehlinger active to play quarterback. He will take over with Foles sidelined.

Ehlinger has played in two games this season. He has completed 61.5% of his passes for 304 yards with an interception. Drafted in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, this season has seen Ehlinger getting the most game experience of his career to this point.