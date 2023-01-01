DeVonta Smith limps off field with trainer at halftime in Week 17 vs. Saints

Update: Smith walked out of the locker room after half, per Jeff McLane.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith was the last player into the locker room as he was dealing with an apparent lower leg injury and then slowly limped into the locker room with a trainer.

This is not good. DeVonta Smith limping off to the locker room at the end of the first half. The last Eagle off the field. pic.twitter.com/nVcADLihyQ — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 1, 2023

The Eagles haven’t been able to move the ball, and Smith’s only catch was the one that got him hurt as the half ended.