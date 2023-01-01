 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DeVonta Smith limps off field with trainer at halftime in Week 17 vs. Saints

DeVonta Smith suffered a lower leg injury in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By DKNation Staff
DeVonta Smith #6 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the New Orleans Saints at Lincoln Financial Field on January 01, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Update: Smith walked out of the locker room after half, per Jeff McLane.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith was the last player into the locker room as he was dealing with an apparent lower leg injury and then slowly limped into the locker room with a trainer.

The Eagles haven’t been able to move the ball, and Smith’s only catch was the one that got him hurt as the half ended.

