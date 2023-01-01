Teddy Bridgewater questionable to return with a right finger injury in Week 17 vs. Patriots

Update: Bridgewater is questionable to return with a right finger injury, per the team.

The Miami Dolphins are facing the New England Patriots in Week 17 of the NFL season. Starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was ruled out ahead of this game with a concussion, leaving backup Teddy Bridgewater to start the game. Bridgewater threw an interception and hit his hand on a player’s helmet on the follow-through. He is now in the medical tent.

Teddy Bridgewater was trying to throw on the sideline, and appears to be looking at his right hand with a trainer. Now in the medical tent. — Mike Jones (@ByMikeJones) January 1, 2023

Bridgewater was 12 of 19 passing for 161 yards with a touchdown and an interception ahead of his injury. He added one rush for six more yards. While he is sidelined and getting checked out, backup quarterback Skylar Thompson will take over with the Dolphins trailing.