Josh Jacobs returns to game despite hip injury in Week 17 vs. 49ers

Update: Jacobs is back in the game and running the ball.

Update: Raiders say that Jacobs is probable to return with a hip injury.

The Las Vegas Raiders are facing the San Francisco 49ers in Week 17. The Raiders seem to have parted ways for at least this year with starting quarterback Derek Carr. With the offense already stunted with Jarrett Stidham under center, they couldn’t really afford any big injuries if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive. Unfortunately, starting running back Josh Jacobs suffered some sort of injury. He is in the locker room.

Before getting hurt, Jacobs had two carries for 13 yards. He also had one reception for 14 additional yards. This is well below what we typically see from Jacobs, so we will see if he can return and get back to looking like his usual workhorse self for the Raiders in a tough matchup.