Tyler Lockett returns to game despite leg injury in Week 17 vs. Jets

Update: Lockett has finally returned to the game with 13 minutes left.

Update: Some good news, as Lockett has walked out of the locker room and is now on ther sideline with his helmet. The Seahawks do have a 20-6 lead late in the third quarter, so they may hold Lockett out for now, but he seems like he could return if needed.

Update: Lockett is officially questionable to return with a leg injury. He did not aggravate his surgically repaired finger, but not being able to return to the game with the leg injury would be concerning for next week.

Update: Lockett hasn’t been spotted on the sideline after the team came out of the locker room for the second half.

Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett has been taken to the locker room after suffering an injury. The exact injury isn’t know at the moment, but he did come into the game having undergone surgery for a broken finger just two weeks ago. There are just a few minutes left in the half, so we may not get any updates until the Seahawks come out for the second half.

Lockett had two receptions for 15 yards before leaving the game. The Seahawks currently hold a 17-6 lead just before halftime. They need a win here to keep their playoff hopes alive.