Jalen Hurts injury: What status means for Week 17 fantasy football

Game day update: Already listed as doubtful, Hurts is not expected to play on Sunday, per Adam Schefter.

Though things are trending in the right direction, it’s shaping up to be another week on the sideline for Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. He first suffered the injury in Week 15, and even though the Eagles held out some hope he would play last week, they ended up sitting him instead.

There’s talk that Hurts could still play this week, and he was listed as a limited participant in practice on Thursday and Friday. However, the Eagles gave him a doubtful tag on the official injury report this week.

The Eagles host the New Orleans Saints at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. A win this week locks up the NFC’s No. 1 seed for Philly.

Fantasy football implications

The safe bet is that Gardner Minshew starts again in place of Hurts this week. He turned in a heroic effort last week against the Dallas Cowboys, throwing for 355 yards and two touchdowns, with two picks, and punching in another score on the ground. The Eagles can certainly get by with him under center this week.

Hurts could be back in action next week, the final game of the regular season, if they choose to play him with their playoff seeding locked up.