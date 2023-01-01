Chris Olave injury: What status means for Week 17 fantasy football

Game day update: Chris Olave is expected to play on Sunday, per Ian Rapoport.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave looks like he’s close to returning. The rookie missed last week’s contest with a hamstring injury, and he wasn’t able to practice at all in the lead up to that game. This week, however, he was at practice, getting in work as a limited participant for all three sessions. The Saints gave him a questionable designation on the official injury report.

Three practices certainly puts Olave on the path to play, but you’ll have to keep an eye on the news Sunday to confirm his status. The Saints travel to face the Philadelphia Eagles at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

The Saints could really use Olave back in the lineup as they’re shorthanded at receiver with both Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry on injured reserve. Last week, with Olave out of action, New Orleans leaned on Rashis Shaheed as their top wideout in a game where they didn’t do a lot of passing. Shaheed lead the team with four catches on five targets for 41 yards.

If Olave has to miss this game against a tough Eagles defense, expect Shaheed along with some combination of running back Alvin Kamara and tight end Juwan Johnson to be the primary pass catchers for Andy Dalton.