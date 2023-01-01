Tyler Higbee injury: What status means for Week 17 fantasy football

Game day update: Higbee is expected to play on Sunday, per Adam Schefter.

After breaking out as one of the NFL’s most productive tight ends over the last two weeks, Tyler Higbee now finds himself dealing with an injury. It’s an elbow issue for the Los Angeles Rams tight end. He sat out practice on Wednesday, before returning as a limited participant on Thursday and Friday. The team gave him a questionable designation on the official injury report for Week 17.

It doesn’t sound like there’s much to worry about, though. Head coach Sean McVay said late in the week that he expects Higbee to play. The Rams take on the Los Angeles Chargers at their shared home in Southern California on Sunday with a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.

Fantasy football implications

Higbee has been on fire lately. Over the last two weeks, he’s caught 13 passes for 121 yards, scoring three times in that same span. He had a leading role in the passing game last week, seeing 11 targets on the day.

If for any reason Higbee can’t play, Brycen Hopkins would slide into the No. 1 tight end role. Hopkins saw some playing time last week even with Higbee starting in front of him; he caught three passes for 57 yards, trailing only Higbee.