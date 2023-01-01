Christian Watson injury: What status means for Week 17 fantasy football

Game day update: Watson is considered a true game-time decision, per Tom Pelissero.

Christian Watson was on a tear before a hip injury forced him out early in last week’s game. This week, the Green Bay Packers wide receiver is listed as questionable on the official injury report, and we might not know until Sunday morning whether or not he’ll be able to suit up for a divisional matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

Watson was able to practice in a limited role on Friday, but he sat out the two days prior to that. This week’s game kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Fantasy football implications

Watson caught six passes on eight targets for 49 yards before leaving the game against the Dolphins last week. He still lead the team in catches and was second in targets on the day, despite missing an entire half.

If Watson cannot play this week, look for Alan Lazard to slide into the top spot in the receiver rotation. Lazard finished last week’s game with five catches for 61 yards on 11 targets. Romeo Doubs could also see an uptick in passes coming his way if Watson sits out this game.