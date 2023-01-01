Rhamondre Stevenson injury: What status means for Week 17 fantasy football

Game day update: Stevenson is expected to play on Sunday, per Ian Rapoport. His teammate, Hunter Henry, is also expected to go.

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson is listed as questionable on the official injury report this week. He’s dealing with an ankle injury, and, yes, for those keeping track at home, it’s the same ankle issue that’s had him questionable for the two games prior to this one.

Stevenson practiced in a limited role all week, so he’s probably a safe bet to play on Sunday. Still, do your homework and confirm his status before locking in your fantasy football lineup. The Patriots take on the Miami Dolphins at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

Stevenson’s ankle hasn’t slowed him down over the last two games. He led the team with 13 carries for 30 yards last week, and the week before that he had 19 carries for 172 yards and a touchdown.

He could see some competition for snaps this week with Damien Harris expected to return. And if for any reason Stevenson couldn’t go, Harris would slide into the top running back role for New England.