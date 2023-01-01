Tyler Lockett injury: What status means for Week 17 fantasy football

Game day update: Lockett is expected to play on Sunday, per Ian Rapoport.

A day or so after Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett suffered a broken index finger late in a Week 15 tilt against the San Francisco 49ers, it looked like he could be shut down for the remainder of the season. Things have changed since then, and he’s on track to play this week, after missing just one game.

After a walkthrough on Wednesday, Lockett was a limited participant at Thursday’s practice before being upgraded to a full go at Friday’s session. Though he’s still listed as questionable, Lockett himself said that he expected to play this week. Head coach Pete Carroll was optimistic, but came short of confirming anything.

The Seahawks play the New York Jets at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

It looks like Lockett will play this week, but you’ll want to confirm his status Sunday before locking in your fantasy football lineup.

If Lockett can’t go, look for DK Metcalf to see a pretty heft target volume. He had seven catches for 81 yards on nine targets last week against the Chiefs. Another name to know in case Lockett has to sit this week is Laquon Treadwell. He saw seven targets last week without Lockett, but only came up with three catches for 26 yards.