Kenneth Walker injury: What status means for Week 17 fantasy football

Ken Walker’s ankle injury is still bothering him, but it does not sound as though it will keep him off the field for this week’s game. After sitting out Wednesday’s practice, the Seattle Seahawks running backs was on the field as a limited participant for Thursday and Friday’s sessions. The team gave him a questionable tag on the official injury report, but head coach Pete Carroll said late in the week that he expects Walker to play on Sunday.

The Seattle Seahawks take on the New York Jets at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Fantasy football implications

This will be the third week in a row that Walker has played despite the ankle issue. It certainly didn’t affect his workload last week—he carried the ball 26 times for 107 yards. If something changes and Walker can’t play this week, expect DeeJay Dallas to handle the bulk of the rushing work in his place.