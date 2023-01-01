Jerry Jeudy injury: What status means for Week 17 fantasy football

As if the Denver Broncos needed anything else to deal with, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is listed as questionable this week with an ankle injury. Fortunately, it doesn’t seem to be anything that will keep him off the field this week when the Broncos play the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jeudy suffered the injury last week, but he only missed a few snaps before finishing the game. He was also able to practice this week, getting in work for all three sessions as a limited participant.

The Broncos and Chiefs play at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

If for any reason Jeudy can’t play, Courtland Sutton would slide into the No. 1 receiver role. Jeudy’s absence would also elevate Kendall Hinton’s role in the passing game, though Hinton is listed as questionable this week, too.

In all likelihood, the Broncos should have Jeudy on the field for Sunday. Still, double check the news that morning to confirm before making any final fantasy football lineup decisions.