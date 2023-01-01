Will Jalen Hurts start in Week 18 vs. the Giants?

The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the New York Giants in Week 18 of the NFL season. The Eagles have the best record in the NFL, sitting at 13-3 and are still projected No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs, but their shot for the No. 1 see is coming down to the wire.

The Eagles are in must-win territory in Week 18 and their start quarterback Jalen Hurts should be healthy enough to play after looking good in practice last week. Gardner Minshew was extremely shaky in their loss to the Saints in Week 17 and it’s hard not to believe they would have won if Hurts was behind center.

Is Jalen Hurts starting vs. Giants?

We won’t know if Hurts gets the start or not until we see him practicing, getting first team reps and Nick Siranni dubbing him the starter, but all signs point to him playing in a game the Eagles must have to get a bye and home field advantage. We’ll keep you updated on how it looks heading into next week.