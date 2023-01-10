Christian McCaffrey logs limited practice Tuesday ahead of Wild Card game vs. Seahawks

The San Francisco 49ers will face the Seattle Seahawks in the Wild Card round. These teams met twice during the regular season, and San Fran took the win both times. The Niners ended the season on a 10-game winning streak, and that was largely due to running back Christian McCaffrey being acquired at the trade deadline. All eyes will be on his practice status in the postseason, as his availability could alter the outlook for the 49ers.

Christian McCaffrey injury updates

Tuesday, January 10 update — McCaffrey was a limited participant in Tuesday’s practice, per Matt Maiocco. We will have to wait for the official injury report to see if it was rest or an injury.

Fantasy football advice

McCaffrey is a running back that can do it all. He is utilized in both the ground and receiving game for the 49ers but has also been known to throw a pass on a trick play. There are few players with as much upside as a healthy McCaffrey, so he will likely be a popular pick for DFS lineups. He wasn’t on the team when they first played the Seahawks, but in the second matchup, he finished with 26 carries for 108 yards and a touchdown and added six receptions on eight targets for an additional 30 yards.