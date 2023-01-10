Joey Bosa to get full Tuesday practice in spite of groin injury ahead of Wild Card game vs. Jaguars

The Los Angeles Chargers will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs. The Chargers have seen their defense improve in recent weeks, and it has been due to the return of outside linebacker and edge rusher Joey Bosa. He missed the majority of the season but played in five regular season games. Bosa had 10 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

Joey Bosa injury updates

Tuesday, January 10 update — Bosa will be listed as a full participant in Tuesday’s practice, per Cameron Wolfe.

Fantasy football advice

Bosa is a game-changer for the Los Angeles defense. When he is on the field, the opposing quarterback always has to be aware of where he is. He can not only get to the quarterback but can also disrupt an opposing team’s run game. Even if Bosa is dealing with an injury, the fact that he is logging full practices to start the week inspires confidence that he should be good to go for this game. His availability should definitely be considered when deciding on how to approach guys like Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne Jr. in fantasy, DFS and betting.