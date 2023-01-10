Trevor Lawrence continues rehabbing toe injury ahead of Wild Card game vs. Chargers

The Jacksonville Jaguars will take on the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card round of the AFC playoffs. They finished the regular season, winning their final five games of the year. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been dealing with a toe injury for a month, and it continues to bother him when it comes to practice participation to start out game weeks.

Trevor Lawrence injury updates

Tuesday, Jan 10 update — Lawrence was limited on the injury report with a toe injury.

Fantasy football advice

Lawrence played in all 17 games this season. He completed 66.3% of his passes for 4,113 yards and 25 touchdowns with eight interceptions. Lawrence threw for 262 yards with three touchdowns when he played the Chargers in Week 3. When it comes to fantasy football lineups for the playoffs or DFS, Lawrence is going to be a popular pick. Down the stretch, he didn’t play his best football but was still a solid player. He should be able to air the ball out against the Los Angeles defense.