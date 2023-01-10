 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mike Williams is day-to-day with back injury ahead of Wild Card game vs. Jaguars

Mike Williams injured his back in the Chargers Week 18 loss to the Broncos. We break down the fantasy football impact heading into the playoffs as the team returns to practice.

Los Angeles Chargers v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams sustained a back injury in the Chargers’ Week 18 game against the Broncos. His MRI did not show any severe injuries, and Williams is considered day-to-day ahead of the Chargers’ Wild Card game against the Jaguars on Saturday.

Mike Williams injury updates

January 10 update — Williams is day-to-day, and Brandon Staley said he expects Williams to rejoin practice this week.

Fantasy football advice

Williams is the team’s leading receiver this season, and the impact of him missing such a pivotal game against the Jags cannot be understated. If Williams is limited or out this weekend, we can expect Baker Mayfield to look toward Joshua Palmer and Keenan Allen for more targets. Running back Austin Ekeler will continue to get plenty of targets and carries, and tight end Gerald Everett can expect to get some touches, as well.

The Chargers’ Week 18 game was effectively meaningless, as their seeding had already been locked in for the playoffs, and Staley came under fire for playing his starters and risking something like this happening.

