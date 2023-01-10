Mike Williams is day-to-day with back injury ahead of Wild Card game vs. Jaguars

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams sustained a back injury in the Chargers’ Week 18 game against the Broncos. His MRI did not show any severe injuries, and Williams is considered day-to-day ahead of the Chargers’ Wild Card game against the Jaguars on Saturday.

Chargers HC Brandon Staley said WR Mike Williams is getting treatment and day-to-day with his back contusion.



Staley said Monday he expects Williams to practice at some point this week after good results on MRI. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) January 10, 2023

Mike Williams injury updates

January 10 update — Williams is day-to-day, and Brandon Staley said he expects Williams to rejoin practice this week.

Fantasy football advice

Williams is the team’s leading receiver this season, and the impact of him missing such a pivotal game against the Jags cannot be understated. If Williams is limited or out this weekend, we can expect Baker Mayfield to look toward Joshua Palmer and Keenan Allen for more targets. Running back Austin Ekeler will continue to get plenty of targets and carries, and tight end Gerald Everett can expect to get some touches, as well.

The Chargers’ Week 18 game was effectively meaningless, as their seeding had already been locked in for the playoffs, and Staley came under fire for playing his starters and risking something like this happening.