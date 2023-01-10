Kenneth Walker logs full practice despite ankle issue ahead of wild card game vs. 49ers

The Seattle Seahawks will take on the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC Wild Card game. This will be the third meeting this season between these teams, and the Seahawks have lost the first two. They will need to be at full strength for this game. Starting running back Kenneth Walker is dealing with an ankle issue but was able to log a full practice to begin the week. Backup DeeJay Dallas did not practice.

Kenneth Walker injury updates

Tuesday, January 10 update — Despite dealing with an ankle injury, Kenneth Walker logged a full practice on Tuesday.

Fantasy football advice

Walker played in 15 games this season. He carried the ball 228 times for 1,050 yards and had nine touchdowns. Walker saw a decent workload in the passing game for a running back, bringing in 27 of his 25 targets for 165 additional yards. He had a tough matchup with the 49ers in Week 15. Walker was coming off an injury and was held to just 47 yards rushing. In the three games after, he had at least 107 rushing yards. Hopefully, he can shake the injury and be fully healthy for the game to give the Seahawks their best chance.