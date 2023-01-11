Gus Edwards in concussion protocol ahead of wild card game vs. Bengals

The Baltimore Ravens are going into their Wild Card Round matchup with the Bengals with a few injury concerns. The biggest is at quarterback, as Lamar Jackson is very iffy to play, and his backup, Tyler Huntley, isn’t 100%. Add in running back Gus Edwards, who is in concussion protocol, and there are some holes on offense at the moment.

Edwards wasn’t seen at practice on Wednesday, so we’ll need to keep an eye on his status this week as the Ravens prepare for their Sunday evening matchup.

Gus Edwards injury updates

Wednesday, Jan. 11 update — Gus Edwards wasn’t spotted at practice on Wednesday, per Jeff Zrebiec. Edwards is currently in concussion protocol.

Fantasy football advice

The Ravens rested J.K. Dobbins last week, but probably should have rested Edwards too. The Ravens are run-heavy enough to support two fantasy running backs, but if Edwards can’t go, Dobbins becomes a top play.