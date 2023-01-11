Jaylen Waddle limited with ankle injury ahead of wild card game vs. Bills

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is dealing with an ankle injury in the week ahead of Sunday’s Wild Card matchup against the Buffalo Bills. The injury appears to be minor, and head coach Mike McDaniel said he would be “surprised” if Waddle was unable to play this weekend.

Jaylen Waddle injury updates

Wednesday, January 11 update — Waddle was limited in practice.

Fantasy football advice

Waddle has the second-most receiving yards on the Dolphins, with 1,356 this season alongside seven touchdowns. However, without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who remains in concussion protocol, the Dolphins are going to struggle against this Bills defense.

Waddle had five receptions for 44 yards from QB Skylar Thompson in last week’s win over the Jets. He works well with backup quarterbacks, but that isn’t the kind of production that encourages drafting him for DFS this week. Under Tagovailoa, he’s seen several 100-yard receiving games, but the production doesn’t stay consistent with the Dolphins’ backups.