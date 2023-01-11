Teddy Bridgewater dealing with finger injury ahead of wild card game vs. Bills

The Miami Dolphins won’t have Tua Tagovailoa back this week for the playoffs due to his continued trouble with a concussion. Next up on the depth chart is Teddy Bridgewater, who dislocated his pinky two weeks ago. It doesn’t sound like Bridgewater can fully throw without limitations, so the team is preparing Skylar Thompson to start against the Bills. Thompson has shown flashes, but was also shut down by the Jets last week.

Teddy Bridgewater injury updates

Wednesday, Jan. 11 update — The team is preparing for Skylar Thompson to start, as Bridgewater is still dealing with his finger injury, per Barry Jackson.

Fantasy football advice

Not having Tagovailoa available hurts the offense. But, with the Dolphins offense so concentrated between Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Jeff WIlson and Raheem Mostert (thumb injury), they will remain fantasy football starters no matter who is playing quarterback. Unfortunately their consistency and upside should take a hit.