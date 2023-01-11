Tee Higgins not practicing Wednesday ahead of wild card game vs. Ravens

The Cincinnati Bengals will take on the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card round. These teams matched up twice in the regular season, including in the final week of the year. The Bengals' offense has taken strides forward this year with their trio of wide receivers. Unfortunately, to start Wild Card week, Tee Higgins isn’t practicing. It could just be extra rest ahead of playing the same team again, but we will see what the official injury report says.

Tee Higgins injury updates

Wednesday, Jan. 11 update — Higgins isn’t practicing on Wednesday, per ESPN’s Ben Baby. It could just be extra rest for the wideout, but we will know officially when we see the injury report later in the day.

Fantasy football advice

Higgins has played in 16 games this season. He has 74 receptions on 109 targets for 1,029 yards and seven touchdowns. Higgins can be overshadowed in the offense by Ja’Marr Chase, but the teammates complement each other well. If he is able to play in the game, Higgins has a solid upside for the game when it comes to fantasy football or DFS lineups. Even though the team played the Ravens twice so far, Higgins only had one reception on seven targets for seven yards in the one game he played against them.