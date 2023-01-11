Tyler Huntley not throwing at media portion of Wednesday’s practice ahead of wild card game vs. Bengals

The Baltimore Ravens will take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card round of the AFC playoffs. This will be the third matchup between these teams this season, including the regular season finale in Week 18 that saw the Bengals win 27-16. Injuries continue to mount up for the Ravens' offense. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley wasn’t seen throwing on Wednesday and is still dealing with right shoulder tendonitis.

Tyler Huntley injury updates

Wednesday, Jan. 11 update — Huntley is not throwing at the portion of Wednesday’s practice that was open to the media, per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.

Fantasy football advice

Huntley has played in six games for Baltimore. He is completing 67% of his passes for 658 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions. Huntley hasn’t captured the success that he has had previously filling in for Jackson. He has yet to play the Ravens this year, but with Jackson still missing from practice, he could be the starting quarterback on Sunday. Huntley missed the regular season finale, and it was third-stringer Anthony Brown that was under center in the losing effort. When it comes to fantasy football or DFS, try and find a better, more reliable option than Huntley.