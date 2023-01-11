Who will start if Lamar Jackson can’t play vs. Bengals in Wild Card round?

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson hasn’t played since Dec. 4 against the Denver Broncos due to a knee injury. There was hope Jackson would be able to return to the lineup in time for the 2023 NFL playoffs. That sentiment is becoming less and less likely as the days pass and the Ravens prepare for their matchup vs. the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card round. Here we’ll go over who will start at QB if Jackson is unable to return to action in time.

Who will start at QB for Ravens in playoffs?

As of now, the Ravens’ QB depth chart is looking pretty rough. Not only is Jackson injured but backup Tyler Huntley was also unable to play in the regular-season finale vs. the Bengals due to a shoulder injury. Huntley also has dealt with a concussion this season. As of Wednesday heading into the Wild Card matchup on Sunday, Jackson and Huntley are both looking like they’ll be questionable to play. So who might the Ravens be forced to turn to?

Anthony Brown. He started in the regular-season finale and threw for 286 yards on 19-of-44 passing for no TDs and two INTs in the loss to Cincy. Brown is a rookie with very little experience early in his career. If the Ravens are to go about the playoffs without Jackson or Huntley, an early exit may be on the horizon.