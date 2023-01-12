Seahawks final injury report and what it means for Wild Card matchup vs. 49ers

The Seattle Seahawks will face their NFC West division rival San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs. With kickoff set for Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX, the Seahawks have released their final injury report. We break down the impact, which includes some notable names on offense.

Seahawks final injury report

Out: N/A

Doubtful: N/A

Questionable: G Phil Haynes (ankle), RB DeeJay Dallas (ankle/quadricep), Xavier Crawford (hamstring), DE Shelby Harris (knee)

Notable players on in-week report removed from final: RB Kenneth Walker III, WR Tyler Lockett

How the team’s injuries may affect the Seahawks in Wild Card round

Seattle enters this matchup as clear underdogs versus San Francisco, so having as many offensive playmakers as they can get will be paramount to pull off an upset. Walker and Lockett being left off the final injury report give some positive momentum, as both were able to log a full practice throughout the week. Walker led Seattle with 1,050 rushing yards and nine touchdowns this season, while Lockett finished second with 1,033 receiving yards and first with nine receiving touchdowns.

Having Lockett’s deep-threat capability is greatly welcomed especially if Seattle is forced to play from behind early, which means Geno Smith will have to make plays with his arm. In his two games versus San Francisco this season, Lockett has 16 receptions for 175 yards with an average of 9.7 yards per reception.

DeeJay Dallas’ status will be key to monitor as well, as he’s proven to be just as impactful in the passing game as Walker. He has 17 receptions for 126 yards this season, compared to Walker’s 27 receptions for 165 yards. If Seattle finds itself in a double-digit deficit early on and Smith begins to throw much more often, having Dallas as a target will be key in attempting to take advantage of the 49er’s zone-based coverage.