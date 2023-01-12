Isaiah McKenzie injuries hamstring ahead of wild card game vs. Dolphins

The No. 2 Buffalo Bills will face the No. 7 Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round of the AFC playoffs. Each team is dealing with injuries ahead of this weekend’s contest. Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie injured his hamstring in practice. With the team’s playing on Sunday, that leaves limited time for recovery.

Isaiah McKenzie injury updates

Thursday, Jan. 12 update — McKenzie didn’t practice on Thursday, per ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg. He says he should be fine for this weekend’s game.

Wednesday, Jan. 11 update — McKenzie was listed as a limited participant with a hamstring injury.

Fantasy football advice

McKenzie played in 15 games during the regular season. He finished with 42 receptions on 65 targets for 423 yards and four touchdowns. McKenzie is typically overshadowed by Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis, but he plays his role in the offense well. Buffalo likes to use him in a variety of ways, including on end arounds to keep the defense guessing.