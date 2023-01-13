Vikings final injury report, what it means for Wild Card matchup vs. Giants

The Minnesota Vikings released their final injury report on Friday ahead of Sunday’s NFC Wild Card battle against the New York Giants. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

The Vikings will host their playoff opponent at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis with only a few questionable tags for Sunday’s game. Linebacker Brian Asamoah (knee), center Garrett Bradbury (back) and nose tackle James Lynch (shoulder) all practiced in full to close out the week, after landing on the team’s initial injury report.

Vikings final injury report

Out: N/A

Doubtful: N/A

Questionable: RB Kene Nwangwu (illness), FS Harrison Smith (knee), CB Cameron Dantzler (ankle, personal matter)

Notable players on in-week report removed from final: LB Brian Asamoah (knee), C Garrett Bradbury (back), NT James Lynch (shoulder)

How the team’s injuries may affect the Giants in Wild Card round

The Vikings not having any significant injuries is going to be tough for the underdog. The Giants defense struggled against the talented Vikings offense when these two teams met up a few weeks ago. With a healthy Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson, Dalvin Cook and Co. ready to do some damage, New York has a tall task at hand.