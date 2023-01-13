Jalen Hurts injury update ahead of wild card weekend

The Philadelphia Eagles picked up a win in Week 18 of the regular season, which secured them the overall No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs and a first round bye. In order to better their chances, starting quarterback Jalen Hurts played while injured in the season finale. Hurts has been dealing with a shoulder injury on his throwing arm that caused him to miss games in Weeks 16 and 17.

Jalen Hurts injury updates

Friday, Jan. 13 update — Hurts is throwing during the media portion of Friday’s practice, per Jeff McLane.

Thursday, Jan. 12 update — Hurts didn’t throw in Thursday’s practice and was given extra rest.

Fantasy football advice

The good news for Hurts is that it doesn’t seem like he worsened his current injury by playing in Week 18. This gives him the Wild Card Round of the playoffs to continue to recover. There is still some cause for concern for the shoulder injury, though. In a story by ESPN’s Tim McManus, he recounts the locker room after the division and No. 1 seed clinching win. Players were celebrating as you’d expect, but Hurts was at his locker talking with coaches dealing with the pain of playing through his injury and the adrenaline subsiding.

At the very least, any kind of injury to Hurts is going to hinder his game. He had nine carries against the New York Giants in Week 18, but only for 13 yards, and his longest rush went for eight. We saw Hurts playing smarter on the ground. While this shouldn't stunt his performance in the game too much if he stays in the pocket, it certainly would limit his upside in fantasy football formats. For now, the quarterback is taking it slow and using the earned bye week to recover as much as he can before trying to get the Eagles back to the Super Bowl.