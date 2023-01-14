What Seahawks inactives list looks like ahead of Wild Card matchup against 49ers

The 2023 NFL Playoffs get underway Saturday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. ET with a matinee featuring the No. 2 San Francisco 49ers hosting their NFC West rivals, the No. 7 Seattle Seahawks. The 49ers are a 9.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook for the Wild Card Round matchup.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. The only players ruled out ahead of time for this one were 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo—who suffered a broken foot in Week 13—and cornerback Ambry Thomas. We will get the full list of inactives around 3 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

Injury reports for both teams were fairly light headed into the postseason. However, the Seahawks did list four players as questionable: cornerback Xavier Crawford (hamstring), running back DeeJay Dallas (ankle, quadricep), defensive end Shelby Harris (knee), and guard Phil Haynes (ankle).