What 49ers inactives list looks like ahead of Wild Card matchup against Seahawks

After locking up the NFC’s second seed, the San Francisco 49ers are all set to launch their 2023 postseason run. They’ll host the No. 7 Seattle Seahawks, their NFC West rivals, on Saturday, with kickoff set for 4:30 p.m. ET.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been ruled out after breaking his foot in Week 13. It’s unlikely he’ll return for the playoffs, even though head coach Kyle Shanahan held out a microscopic chance of him being able to return. Also ruled out is cornerback Ambry Thomas. We will get the full list of inactives around 3 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

Other than the two players rule out, the 49ers did not have anyone else on the final injury report this week. Players who showed up earlier in the week but were removed after a full Thursday workout include DT Arik Armstead (foot, ankle), G Aaron Banks (ankle, knee), LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (neck), LB Dre Greenlaw (back), DT Javon Kinlaw (knee), and RB Christian McCaffrey (knee).