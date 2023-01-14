What Chargers inactives list looks like ahead of Wild Card matchup against Jaguars

Game day update:

Chargers inactives: WR Mike Williams (back), QB Easton Stick, OT Storm Norton , RB Isaiah Spiller , DL Tyeler Davison , S JT Woods, TE Stone Smartt

The Los Angeles Chargers head into the 2023 NFL Playoffs as the AFC’s fifth seed. They’ll travel to face the fourth seeded Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday night. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

Los Angeles will be without its top wide receiver, Mike Williams, who’s been ruled out. He suffered a small fracture in his back during the Chargers’ Week 18 game when head coach Brandon Staley decided to play his starters despite having their playoff spot all locked up. Williams could return in 2-3 weeks.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 6:45 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

Williams is the only name on the injury report for the Chargers.