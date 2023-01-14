What Jaguars inactives list looks like ahead of Wild Card matchup against Chargers

Game day update

Chargers inacties: WR Kendric Pryor, CB Montaric Brown, CB Gregory Junior, OLB De’Shaan Dixon, DL Jeremiah Ledbetter

After a tumultuous recent history, the Jacksonville Jaguars return to the NFL playoffs for the first time in five years. The Jaguars won the AFC South with a 9-8 record, capturing the AFC’s fourth seed. They’ll host the fifth seeded Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. Nobody has been ruled out for the Jaguars ahead of this game. We will get the full list of inactives around 6:45 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The team did list five players as questionable: wide receiver Jamal Agnew (shoulder), quarterback Trevor Lawrence (toe), long snapper Ross Matiscik (back), wide receiver Kendric Pryor (shoulder), and guard Brandon Scherff (abdomen).