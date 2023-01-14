Deebo Samuel suffers injury in Wild Card Round, returns after Johnathan Abram leg twist

San Francisco 49ers star WR/RB Deebo Samuel was injured on a play where defender Jonathan Abrams gave his ankle an extra twist at the end of the play.

Jonathan Abram twists Deebo Samuel’s leg pic.twitter.com/9LS89yrQlM — Ted Buddwell (@TedBuddy8) January 14, 2023

Samuel was able to walk off the field on his own, but the play by Abrams caused a scuffle, as the 49ers felt it was dirty. The 49ers were able to score on the drive, taking a 23-17 lead. Samuel was able to return to the field, but didn’t get a touch. He should be okay.

Samuel has two carries for 29 yards and three receptions for 46 yards. He missed three games with ankle and knee injuries, but was able to return last week. With his ability to break tackles and get yards after the catch, he’s going to get his body beat up a bit, but he’s a special player. The 49ers are stacked, but Samuel always seems to make a big play when needed.