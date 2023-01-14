 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Deebo Samuel suffers injury in Wild Card Round, returns after Johnathan Abram leg twist

Deebo Samuel suffered an injury in the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs. Here are the latest updates.

By Chet Gresham Updated
Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers runs after making a catch during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi’s Stadium on January 8, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. The 49ers defeated the Cardinals 38-13. Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers star WR/RB Deebo Samuel was injured on a play where defender Jonathan Abrams gave his ankle an extra twist at the end of the play.

Samuel was able to walk off the field on his own, but the play by Abrams caused a scuffle, as the 49ers felt it was dirty. The 49ers were able to score on the drive, taking a 23-17 lead. Samuel was able to return to the field, but didn’t get a touch. He should be okay.

Samuel has two carries for 29 yards and three receptions for 46 yards. He missed three games with ankle and knee injuries, but was able to return last week. With his ability to break tackles and get yards after the catch, he’s going to get his body beat up a bit, but he’s a special player. The 49ers are stacked, but Samuel always seems to make a big play when needed.

In This Stream

Everything you need to know for Seahawks vs. 49ers in the NFC Wild Card round

View all 37 stories

More From DraftKings Nation