Dolphins inactives ahead of 2023 NFL Wild Card matchup against Bills

The Miami Dolphins are back in the playoffs for the first time in six years. After securing the No. 7 seed in the AFC, they’ll travel to face the second seed Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Kickoff for that game is at 1 p.m. ET.

Miami has ruled out quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who’s still in the league’s concussion protocol. Running back Raheem Mostert is also out this week with a broken thumb. Tackle Liam Eichenberg is doubtful, which means he is likely to be inactive for the game unless they make him an emergency backup option.

The team listed seven players as questionable: T Terron Armstead (toe, pec, knee, hip), QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee, right finger), LB Bradley Chubb (ankle, hand), FB Alec Ingold (thumb), T Kendall Lamm (ankle), T Brandon Shell (knee, ankle), WR Cedrick Wilson (hip, groin). Notably, Armstead and Chubb missed practice time this week but got in limited workouts to close the week.

Official inactives are listed 90 minutes prior to kickoff.

Dolphins inactives

TBD