Bills inactives ahead of 2023 NFL Wild Card matchup against Dolphins

We discuss the gameday inactives for the Bills and their impact as they face the Dolphins in the Wild Card round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs.

By LTruscott
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The second-seed Buffalo Bills begin their quest through the 2023 NFL Playoffs on Sunday, taking on the No. 7 Miami Dolphins in the AFC Wild Card game. Kickoff time for that contest is set for 1 p.m. ET.

Buffalo’s comes into this game with only two names on the injury report. Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie and defensive end Jordan Phillips are listed as questionable. McKenzie suffered a hamstring injury on Wednesday, and he missed practice on Thursday and Friday. In what could be a telling move, the Bills activated wideout Cole Beasley from the practice squad this week. Phillips did not practice at all this week due to a shoulder injury.

Quarterback Josh Allen showed up on the practice participation report due to ankle and throwing elbow issues. He was a full participant and was removed from the final injury report. Cornerback Cameron Lewis had the same status all week due to a forearm issue.

The official inactive list will be released 90 minutes prior to kickoff.

Bills inactives

TBD

