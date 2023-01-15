Bills inactives ahead of 2023 NFL Wild Card matchup against Dolphins

The second-seed Buffalo Bills begin their quest through the 2023 NFL Playoffs on Sunday, taking on the No. 7 Miami Dolphins in the AFC Wild Card game. Kickoff time for that contest is set for 1 p.m. ET.

Buffalo’s comes into this game with only two names on the injury report. Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie and defensive end Jordan Phillips are listed as questionable. McKenzie suffered a hamstring injury on Wednesday, and he missed practice on Thursday and Friday. In what could be a telling move, the Bills activated wideout Cole Beasley from the practice squad this week. Phillips did not practice at all this week due to a shoulder injury.

Quarterback Josh Allen showed up on the practice participation report due to ankle and throwing elbow issues. He was a full participant and was removed from the final injury report. Cornerback Cameron Lewis had the same status all week due to a forearm issue.

The official inactive list will be released 90 minutes prior to kickoff.

