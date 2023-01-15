Vikings inactives ahead of 2023 NFL Wild Card matchup against Giants

After winning the NFC North for only the second time in the last six seasons, the Minnesota Vikings punched their ticket to the 2023 NFL playoffs as the third seed in the NFC. They’ll kickoff their postseason bid with a home game against the sixth-seeded New York Giants at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Vikings are coming into this one with a relatively light injury report. However, the team did list three players as questionable this week: CB Cameron Dantzler, RB Kene Nwangwu, and S Harrison Smith. Dantzler did not practice all week, listed with an ankle injury and also dealing with a personal matter. Smith was limited all week with a knee injury. Nwangwu was a late addition, missing Friday’s practice due to an illness.

Minnesota had three players on the practice participation reports during the week that were all removed from the final injury report. C Garrett Bradbury (back) and LB Brian Asamoah (knee) were both limited on Wednesday and full on Thursday and Friday. DT James Lynch (shoulder) was a full participant all week.

We’ll have the official inactive list 90 minutes prior to kickoff.

Vikings inactives

TBD