 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Giants inactives ahead of 2023 NFL Wild Card matchup against Vikings

We discuss the gameday inactives for the Giants and their impact as they face the Vikings in the Wild Card round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs.

By LTruscott
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at New York Giants Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants haven’t been to the postseason since 2017, but they managed to crack the NFC bracket this year after securing a Wild Card bid as the conference’s sixth seed. They’ll travel to face the NFC’s third-seeded Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET.

Fortunately for the Giants, they’re coming into this game with a very light injury report. No players are even listed as questionable for Big Blue this week. It’s looking like they’ll have all their biggest names good to go. Nobody missed practice and all the limited players on Wednesday and Thursday got in a full practice on Friday.

They did note on Saturday that they added WR Isaiah Hodgins to the injury report with an ankle injury. He does not have a game status however, and is expected to play on Sunday.

The official inactive list is released 90 minutes prior to kickoff.

Giants inactives

TBD

In This Stream

Everything you need to know for Giants vs. Vikings in the NFC Wild Card round

View all 29 stories

More From DraftKings Nation