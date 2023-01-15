Giants inactives ahead of 2023 NFL Wild Card matchup against Vikings

The New York Giants haven’t been to the postseason since 2017, but they managed to crack the NFC bracket this year after securing a Wild Card bid as the conference’s sixth seed. They’ll travel to face the NFC’s third-seeded Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET.

Fortunately for the Giants, they’re coming into this game with a very light injury report. No players are even listed as questionable for Big Blue this week. It’s looking like they’ll have all their biggest names good to go. Nobody missed practice and all the limited players on Wednesday and Thursday got in a full practice on Friday.

They did note on Saturday that they added WR Isaiah Hodgins to the injury report with an ankle injury. He does not have a game status however, and is expected to play on Sunday.

The official inactive list is released 90 minutes prior to kickoff.

Giants inactives

TBD